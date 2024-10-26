Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €23.20 ($25.22) and last traded at €23.30 ($25.33), with a volume of 62040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €23.42 ($25.46).

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $927.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

