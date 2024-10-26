Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,758 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,009,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,029,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,004 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.14. 974,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,957. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $230.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

