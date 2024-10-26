BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $29,842.50 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $93.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in BILL by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 294,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BILL by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 284,935 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in BILL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.