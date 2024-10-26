BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

