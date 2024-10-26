BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,671 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

