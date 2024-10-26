BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.