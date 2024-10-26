BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,761 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ING opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.8143 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

