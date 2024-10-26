BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.