BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 95.7% in October

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.68.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
