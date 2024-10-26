BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 95.7% in October

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.