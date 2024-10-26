Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Plans GBX 3.89 Dividend

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

Shares of LON BMY opened at GBX 754 ($9.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 685.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 386 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 766 ($9.95).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.26), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($540,424.75). 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading

