Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $112,749,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

