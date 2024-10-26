Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.91 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.40). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 641,321 shares.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.08. The stock has a market cap of £642.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

