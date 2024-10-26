BMO Capital Markets Increases ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $96.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

ASGN stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. ASGN has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $950,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ASGN news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $950,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 85,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,418. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ASGN by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

