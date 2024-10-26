BNB (BNB) Trading 4% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $576.18 or 0.00866680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $84.08 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,195 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,249.98179787. The last known price of BNB is 591.26317786 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2271 active market(s) with $1,572,209,373.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
