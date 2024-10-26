Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.72. Equities analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

