Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $162.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $158.00 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $92,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

