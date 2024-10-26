Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.51. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-10.000 EPS.
Boston Beer Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.96. 341,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.30. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.