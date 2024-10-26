Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,431 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $82,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 557.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,891.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NTRS stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

