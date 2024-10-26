Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 27 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $483.72. 2,426,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,407. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day moving average of $515.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.