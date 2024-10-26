Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,586,457 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.21.
Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
