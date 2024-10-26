Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 400.58 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 433.79 ($5.63). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.58), with a volume of 934,301 shares trading hands.

Breedon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

