Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BNRG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 574,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
