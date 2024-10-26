Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNRG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 574,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

