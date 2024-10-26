Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 60.3% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

