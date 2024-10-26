Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1,616.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,623 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 428,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,160. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

