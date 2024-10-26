BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in October

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

