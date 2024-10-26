Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as high as C$2.46. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 141 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The stock has a market cap of C$61.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.34 million for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

