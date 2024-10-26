Burford Brothers Inc. Buys 175 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $179.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

