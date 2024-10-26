Burford Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.6 %

RHI stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

