Busey Bank Acquires New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,349,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of THG opened at $147.73 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,303 shares of company stock worth $4,372,203 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

