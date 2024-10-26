Busey Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Bank reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Busey Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

