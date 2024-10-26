Busey Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.