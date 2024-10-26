Busey Bank Has $565,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Stock Down 3.9 %
GL opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
