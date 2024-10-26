Busey Bank Has $565,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 3.9 %

GL opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.