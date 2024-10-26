CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.89-23.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.890-23.780 EPS.

CACI International Stock Down 0.9 %

CACI stock opened at $547.36 on Friday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $570.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

