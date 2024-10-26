Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

CHW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 222,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.