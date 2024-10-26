Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CHW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 222,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
