CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Up 106.5% in October

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CaliberCos stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 18,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

