Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target to C$14.00

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Veren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Veren Price Performance

Veren Company Profile

Veren stock opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. Veren has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.67.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

