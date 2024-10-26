Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 2,563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

