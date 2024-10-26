Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 34,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 69,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Canadian Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

