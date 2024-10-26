Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Stock Position Decreased by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.