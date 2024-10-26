Capital Management Associates Inc Invests $221,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 511,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 317,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

