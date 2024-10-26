Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Busey Bank

Busey Bank reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $167.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

