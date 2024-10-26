CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
CCLDO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 4,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.
CareCloud Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.