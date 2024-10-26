CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 4,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

