Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, an increase of 968.9% from the September 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Carmell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carmell stock remained flat at $0.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 549,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,444. Carmell has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

