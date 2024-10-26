Casper Trading Down 32.6% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $97.53 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,010,225,421 coins and its circulating supply is 12,402,061,704 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,008,264,607 with 12,400,192,548 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00784979 USD and is down -14.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,182,413.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

