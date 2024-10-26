Catizen Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $91.68 million and $74.19 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00238034 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.33303393 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $77,215,425.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

