Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Up 16.9% – What’s Next?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.39). Approximately 440,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 80,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.82. The company has a market capitalization of £19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -382.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

