Celestia (TIA) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Celestia has a total market cap of $739.78 million and $173.82 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00007861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,079,123,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,078,904,109.58876 with 219,947,637.33876 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.27642123 USD and is down -11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $194,673,130.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

