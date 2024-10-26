Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.
NYSE CCS opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
