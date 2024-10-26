Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 0.5 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

