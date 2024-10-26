China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS CARCY remained flat at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.07.

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $706.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Resources Building Materials Technology will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0616 dividend. This is an increase from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

